The Tillamook High School (THS) Alumni Scholarship Fund is excited to announce the six outstanding Tillamook High School graduates selected to receive scholarships in the 2022 year.
Recipients this year include THS graduating seniors Allison Bell, Nick Gitchell, Chole Rieger, Carlos Verdugo-Valdez, and Yin Yin Tan. Tan was the recipient of a unique scholarship, the Steve F. Simpson Memorial Award.
The 2022 Post THS Graduate scholarship was awarded to THS Alumni, Hallie Obrist.
First established in 1992, the THS Alumni Scholarship Fund has given over $255,000 in scholarship support to 121 THS graduates over the past 30 years. This year each student selected received a $3,000 scholarship. As the fund continues to grow so does the potential to distribute more scholarship funding to THS graduates.
Scholarship funds are made possible by the generous donations gifted from class reunions, special memorials, and the kind contributions from members of the community.
The THS Alumni Scholarship Fund is a non-profit entity. If you would like further information about the THS Alumni Scholarship Fund or would like to donate towards scholarships, please visit http://ths-asf.yolasite.com or debrakreeves@gmail.com or redclover8825@gmail.com. All donations are tax-deductible.
