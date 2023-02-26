Three vie for Tillamook County Dairy Princess- Ambassador

Retiring Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador Clara Blaser will be crowning the 62nd Tillamook Dairy Princess Ambassador on February 26th. Clara has done an exceptional job representing the Tillamook Dairy Industry and has had the opportunity to promote dairy farming alongside her Swiss heritage in a memorable year.
Clara has engaged with a variety of consumers in conversations promoting dairy farming, our farmers, cows, and products. You have seen her in the June Dairy Parade, at the Tillamook County Fair, at the Centennial Swiss Celebration and throughout the community this year.
March 5-7th will be an exciting time for Princess Clara as she competes against 5 other counties across Oregon for the title of 2023 Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador or Alternate. This year’s state contest is conjoined with the annual Oregon Dairy Farmers Convention in Salem.
This year we are excited to have 3 exceptional qualified candidates vying for the 2023 Tillamook Dairy Princess Ambassador crown.
Madyson Grimes is sponsored by Tillamook Swiss Society. Madyson is the daughter of Kris and Heather Grimes. Madyson grew up on her grandparent’s dairy farm here in Tillamook. Madyson is a 2022 graduate of Tillamook High School. She intends to further her education at Tillamook Bay Community College to train to become an EMT/Paramedic. Maddy was involved with Tillamook FFA and the Hog Wild 4H Club.
She has participated in the Tillamook Junior Livestock Auction selling market animals at the Tillamook County Fair, has helped the Tillamook Dairy Women with their annual Ice Cream Tasting Contest, has put in hours of service with the Oregon Dairy Women serving ice cream at their Red Barn, been a part of the Tillamook High School Choir, helped her class with the annual Charity Drive and has volunteered to help the Tillamook Swiss Society with their breakfasts. She was also happy to be a part of the Centennial Swiss Celebration this past year.
Mackenzie Mitchell is sponsored by Farm Power Northwest. Mackenzie is the daughter of Jason and Dana Mitchell. She is a 2020 Alumnus of Tillamook High School and is currently attending Tillamook Bay Community College. After transferring to a 4 year university she aspires to study law and become an agriculture attorney. Mackenzie has lived in dairy based communities her whole life and respects the people who work hard in the industries and hopes to work hard as an attorney to protect farmers and their lifestyles. Mackenzie has received many awards over the years including the Tillamook Creamery of the Month Employee and her Oregon State FFA Degree. In high school she was active with Tillamook FFA serving in several officer capacities and participated in speaking events. She was a member of the National Honor Society, on the Speech and Debate Team, helped her class with the annual Charity Drive and was a part of the Future Natural Resource Leaders Club. She currently holds the office of President of the Tillamook Bay Community College’s Student Government. Mackenzie is currently employed at Averill Recycling.
Peyton Rawe sponsored by Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks. Peyton is currently a junior at Tillamook High School, and is the daughter of Jason and Magan Rawe. Peyton has connected with the dairy industry through helping friends exhibit their dairy cattle, being a member of the Tillamook FFA Dairy Judging Team and helping a local veterinarian with embryo transfer work. Peyton is very involved in both local and state FFA activities and events. She is currently serving as the Tillamook FFA President and recently got elected as Vice President of the Northwest FFA District. Peyton is an accomplished showman of livestock, as she has received Master Showmanship awards for several years. She is currently finishing her reign as the Oregon Junior Angus Queen. She is on the Varsity Girls Basketball Team, runs Varsity Cross Country, is consistently on the THS Honor Roll and participates in the annual THS Charity Drive. She works hard with her breeding beef project and her market steers and lambs and has many accomplishments to show for her dedication. After completion of high school Peyton is pursuing her dream of becoming an agricultural attorney.
We look forward to working with our newly crowned princess ambassador in the upcoming year and wish Princess Ambassador Clara Blaser the best of luck as she competes for the state titles.
