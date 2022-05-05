Retiring Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador Mariana Llamas will be crowning the 61st Tillamook Dairy Princess Ambassador on May 15th. Mariana has done an exceptional job representing the Tillamook Dairy Industry in a year of transitioning back to a more normal lifestyle following Covid. She has worked hard to connect with audiences of all ages to engage consumers in conversations promoting dairy farming, our farmers, cows, and products. Mariana will be representing Tillamook County at the State Oregon Dairy Princess-Ambassador contest May 21st at Spirit Mountain Casino.
We are excited to have 3 exceptional qualified candidates vying for the 61st crown of the Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador this year.
Clara Blaser – Clara is the daughter of Tom and Julie Blaser and graduated with honors as a 2020 graduate of Tillamook High School. She is sponsored by the Tillamook Swiss Society. Clara is currently a student at Tillamook Bay Community College studying towards degrees in Agriculture and Forestry. She hopes to continue with food awareness and advocacy in her future. Clara was very active in the Tillamook FFA chapter in high school, holding both Tillamook Chapter and Northwest District offices. She has competed in the National FFA Dairy Evaluation contest and been a part of the Ag Sales, Parliamentary Procedure and Livestock Judging teams. She successfully participated in FFA speaking contests at the state level and served as the 2018 Tillamook County Jersey Princess. She was a member of the Fairview Dairy 4H and the Stitch Rippers Sewing 4H Clubs and was the Future Natural Resource Leaders State Treasurer and Chapter Secretary. Clara is currently employed as a Success Coach at TBCC. She is a familiar face to Tillamook residents as she annually leads her Brown Swiss cattle in the Tillamook June Dairy Parade with the Tillamook Swiss Society’s entry.
Madyson Grimes – Madyson is the daughter of Kris and Heather Grimes and is sponsored by Tillamook FFA Alumni. Madyson grew up on her grandparent’s dairy farm here in Tillamook and has been employed at the Tillamook Creamery scooping ice cream and working in retail. Madyson is set to graduate from Tillamook High School this spring. After high school she intends to further her education at Tillamook Bay Community College to train to become an EMT/Paramedic. Maddy is currently a part of the Tillamook County Search and Rescue Team. She is involved with Tillamook FFA and the Hog Wild 4H Club. She has participated in the Tillamook Junior Livestock Auction selling market animals at the Tillamook County Fair, has helped the Tillamook Dairy Women with their annual Ice Cream Tasting Contest, has put in hours of service with the Oregon Dairy Women serving ice cream at their Red Barn, been a part of the Tillamook High School Choir, helped her class with the annual Charity Drive and has volunteered to help the Tillamook Swiss Society with their breakfasts.
Emma Taksdal – Emma is the daughter of Michael and Heather Taksdal and is sponsored by Sheldon Oil. Emma is set to graduate from Tillamook High School this year as a part of the class of 2022. Emma’s family owns the milk transportation business here in Tillamook, Zwald Transport. This connection has given her memories and interest of dairies starting as a little girl when she was riding in the milk trucks. She has known she wanted to stay involved in the dairy industry for a long time. After graduation this spring she hopes to learn more about cow reproduction and train to become a certified AI technician and be actively involved on our dairies. She has been employed at Martin Dairy feeding calves and exhibited a dairy project in 2021 as a Tillamook FFA member. She was a part of the 2021 FFA Dairy Evaluation team that competed at National FFA Convention. Emma has been a Charity Drive Class Princess and has played volleyball and softball at THS. She has helped with class Charity Drive activities and is a member of the THS Key Club. She is currently employed by Madeline’s of Tillamook and Lindsey’s Lattes where she serves up dairy products in everyone’s favorite drinks.
The public is invited to attend the event as we celebrate the successes of retiring princess-ambassador Mariana Llamas and see who will continue the legacy for this upcoming year. The contest is May 15th at 2:00 in the afternoon at the Red Barns of the Tillamook Creamery. If you would like to attend, please contact Kristin Killgore by text at 503.812.8991 by Friday May 6th. Cost is $10 per person.
