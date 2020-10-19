The library board welcomes community members to participate this week in a series of moderated discussions with three candidates under consideration to be the next director of the Tillamook County Library System. Grab your lunch and join in.
Following each meeting, participants are invited to complete a short survey providing feedback to the library board. Fact sheets for each candidate are available at Tillabook.org
Tuesday, Oct 20, Noon - 1 p.m. Pacific Time
Meet Tillamook County Library Director Candidate, Rhonda Gould
Join Oct. 20 Zoom Meeting
Give your feedback on meeting with Rhonda Gould
Wednesday, Oct 21, Noon - 1 p.m. Pacific Time
Meet Tillamook County Library Director Candidate, Amy Rodda
Join Oct. 21 Zoom Meeting
Give your feedback on meeting with Amy Rodda
Thursday, Oct 22; Noon - 1 p.m. Pacific Time
Meet Tillamook County Library Director Candidate, Geri Godber
Join Oct. 22 Zoom Meeting
Give your feedback on meeting with Geri Godber
