Tillamook County Library, located in downtown Tillamook (2016).

The library board welcomes community members to participate this week in a series of moderated discussions with three candidates under consideration to be the next director of the Tillamook County Library System. Grab your lunch and join in.

Following each meeting, participants are invited to complete a short survey providing feedback to the library board. Fact sheets for each candidate are available at Tillabook.org

Tuesday, Oct 20, Noon - 1 p.m. Pacific Time

Meet Tillamook County Library Director Candidate, Rhonda Gould

Join Oct. 20 Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84261083218?pwd=Q2pYd214RjNvZjg3aGRXZXh6S1NFQT09

Give your feedback on meeting with Rhonda Gould

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Rhonda_Gould

Wednesday, Oct 21, Noon - 1 p.m. Pacific Time

Meet Tillamook County Library Director Candidate, Amy Rodda

Join Oct. 21 Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88001763783?pwd=QTFsbDhWVXlxaCtzYnFuYkpVdXFzQT09

Give your feedback on meeting with Amy Rodda

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Amy_Rodda

Thursday, Oct 22; Noon - 1 p.m. Pacific Time

Meet Tillamook County Library Director Candidate, Geri Godber

Join Oct. 22 Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81124091670?pwd=SVdZNFkvZzMycnRIUVlmdHpNU3phZz09

Give your feedback on meeting with Geri Godber

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Geri_Godber

