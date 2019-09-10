The Tillamook School District Hispanic parent group "Unidos" along with the support of the Spanish Club at THS and the English Language Learner Program are excited to announce the Third Annual Kermes to be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Tillamook High School Cafeteria from 4 to 8 p.m.
A Kermes is a cultural and fundraising event that will be celebrating Mexican Independence and raising funds for different cultural activities for students in our schools, as well as two scholarships for two graduating students at THS.
At the Kermes people will purchase tickets that will be used to play games, and purchase food. We will have traditional Mexican food (pozole, enchiladas, tacos, corn, and many more). We will also have music and the ballet folklorico "Mexico en la Piel" performance. The ballet folklorico performance was supported with grant funds from the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.