For 40 years, Niemi has documented the external costs of timber production in the Pacific Northwest, with a special focus on timber workers, their families, and their communities.
He will speak with NCCWP about the realities of the economics of the logging industry as it currently stands, and realistic economic ways forward for our communities that are not extractive and destructive.
Neimi will explain why logging is no longer an economic growth factor for our communities—in fact it actually jeopardizes the real economic drivers on the coast which are quality of life (especially, clean air and water) and recreation at our beautiful forests, beaches and rivers.
Niemi's talk will address the need for economic consideration of climate change and the biodiversity crisis, and provide tips for speaking up about the value of our forests.
PetitionNCCWP is a grassroots group of concerned citizens advocating for no more logging and no more chemical spraying near our coastal drinking-watersheds, regardless of land ownership. We have just launched a petition, “Stop Clearcutting, Slash Burns and Pesticide Sprays Near Drinking Water Sources on the Oregon Coast,” aimed at building momentum around protecting our forests and drinking-watersheds. Please sign the petition and share it with everyone you know!
We aim to gather 10,000 signatures or more, and then we will present the petition to local and state elected officials, timber corporations, and relevant agencies.
