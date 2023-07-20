Tillamook Forest Center
Headlight-Herald/ Brad Mosher

The Tillamook Forest Center will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Oregon’s state forests with a “From Fires to the Future” themed celebration on Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include commemorative gifts, a photo opportunity, cake, and Smokey Bear appearance. The center will also invite the public to share stories of their involvement in replanting and how they currently interact with state forests.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which of the county’s summer festivals do you most enjoy?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which of the county’s summer festivals do you most enjoy?

You voted: