The Tillamook Forest Center will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Oregon’s state forests with a “From Fires to the Future” themed celebration on Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will include commemorative gifts, a photo opportunity, cake, and Smokey Bear appearance. The center will also invite the public to share stories of their involvement in replanting and how they currently interact with state forests.
11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.--Smokey Bear appearances
12:15-12:40 p.m.--Chance for large group photo with willing members of the public
1 p.m.--A few words on the importance of the anniversary and cake cutting ceremony
This year marks the 50th anniversary of former Oregon Governor Tom McCall's Tillamook State Forest dedication and the 90th anniversary of the first Tillamook Burn. Prior to the dedication of the Tillamook and Clatsop State Forest, thousands of residents took part in reforesting the Tillamook Burn. They planted 72 million trees by hand and over one billion seeds by helicopter.
“Reflecting on the hard work of so many people, we hope that people involved in the restoration will come, enjoy the company of others in this beautiful setting surrounded by the replanted trees and share their stories. The Tillamook Forest Center is nestled here in the forest they planted, and our work highlights and honors their enduring legacy,” said Denise Berkshire, Tillamook Forest Center director.
Media are encouraged to contact ODF Public Affairs for planning and staffing support as center staff anticipate being busy during the event.
About the Center: Located at the heart of the Tillamook State Forest, The Tillamook Forest Center is an interpretive and educational center that showcases the legacy of the historic Tillamook Burn and the public spirit behind a monumental reforestation effort. It’s the region’s largest forest-based learning center and outdoor classroom facility, located 50 miles west of Portland and 22 miles east of Tillamook on Oregon Highway 6 at 45500 Wilson River Highway, Tillamook, Oregon 97141.
There is no admission to the Tillamook Forest Center, but a $5 donation is suggested. During the summer, the center is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.