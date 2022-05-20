Tillamook Fire District and Tillamook Volunteer Firefighters’ Association met and honored several members of department for distinguished service and some incredible milestone service awards.
First and foremost, Firefighter Thomas “Tommy” Miller has achieved an astounding 60 years of service with the district in several capacities. He started serving when he was 17 years old in 1962. Then transitioned to a full time firefighter from years 1969 till retiring in 1994 and back to dedicated volunteer, where he is still currently serving his community today. He is the longest serving member in the departments’ 133 years of service that has been recorded in the history of the department since 1889.
Other milestone years of service that were recognized were:
Captain Daryl Hamilton as 20 years of service and as an association life member
Firefighter John Welch with 10 years of service.
The district and association also recognized and welcomed 8 first year recruits and lateral firefighters to the department: Kent Martin, Karen Schrader, Miguel Diaz, Johnathan Lassiter, Ethan Gilbert, Kyle Stimpson, Max Porter & Paramedic Jeff McBrayer.
Tillamook Volunteer Association Members recognized several members with awards:
Firefighter of the Year: Firefighter John Welch
Officer of the Year: Captain Kris Davis
EMS Provider of the Year: Firefighter/EMT-I David Helmricks
Rookie of the Year: Firefighter Mario Neahring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.