90 years ago, a forest fire was burning northeast of Tillamook in the north Oregon Coast Range. The summer of 1933 had been hot and dry, with no significant rain for over two months, and the area’s forests were “tinder dry”.
The generally accepted story is that the fire was started by a small logging operation working on the steep slopes above the North Fork of Gales Creek, about 15 miles northwest of Forest Grove. As the Gales Creek Logging Company pulled one final large log through the woods before shutting down for the day, a spark ignited a small fire that quickly spread into the dry logging debris. It was the early afternoon of August 14th, 1933.
Fire lookouts stationed on nearby peaks quickly reported the smoke. Despite heroic attempts by the logging crew to extinguish it, the fire rapidly grew to sixty acres over the next few hours, with embers igniting spot fires several miles from the main blaze.
Hundreds, and eventually thousands of people poured into the area in an attempt to control the fire. They were hindered by the remote and rugged location as well as the lack of road access. The Wilson River Highway (Highway 6) and the Sunset Highway (Highway 26) did not exist, and the location of the fire was at the end of a railroad spur line.
In 1933, most of the north Oregon Coast Range was privately owned and roadless, consisting of hundreds of thousands of acres of predominately old-growth forest, with some trees more than 10 feet in diameter.
The next day, August 15th, the humidity dropped as the temperature in Portland soared to a record high of 102 degrees (Forest Grove hit 105) with the wind rapidly pushing the fire deeper into the Coast Range towards the southwest. On August 16th, the fire’s advance slowed with lighter winds, cooler temperatures and higher humidity, and the spread of the fire slowed for several days under these improved conditions.On August 21st, humidity dropped and the wind began to blow from the east as the fire continued to burn to the southwest.
Ten days after igniting, the fire had burned a total of around 40,000 acres, but that was about to change. On the evening of August 24th, the east wind increased and the humidity fell, creating the perfect conditions for the rapid spread of fire.
Overnight and into the next day of August 25th, the fire exploded, destroying 200,000 acres within 30 hours. A massive plume of smoke climbed 40,000 feet into the air and the sky darkened in Tillamook and other coastal communities as the huge ominous plume of smoke blotted out the sun. Debris from the fire fell on ships 500 miles at sea and huge amounts of ash and embers rained down on coastal communities west of the fire.
The next day, August 26th, brought some relief with westerly winds and much higher humidity as a thick wet blanket of fog moved in off the ocean, and August 28th brought rain that helped slow the spread of the fire. By the time the fire, later known as the Tillamook Burn, was extinguished by heavy rain on September 5th, over 10 billion board feet of timber had been destroyed, more than twice the volume of timber destroyed by the eruption of Mt. St. Helens on May 18th, 1980.
Over the next eighteen years, three more fires burned in the same area of the northern Coast Range; occurring every six years in 1939, 1945 and 1951. The 1939 fire burned mostly within the southern perimeter of the original 1933 burn, and the fire of 1945 predominately burned in the northern part of the 1933 burn area, while also torching 65,000 acres of unburned forests to the north. The much smaller 1951 fire burned within the previously burned area. All these fires were started by logging operations, and these four fires collectively came to be known by several generations of Oregonians as the “Tillamook Burn”.
Residents of communities along the north Oregon coast understandably feel somewhat complacent about the danger posed by wildfire, being surrounded by a temperate rainforest drenched with over seven feet of annual rain. But the history of fires in the Coast Range tells a much different story.
In 1845, a fire in Marion County burned all the way across the Coast Range. During a five-year period in the mid-nineteenth century, more than 1.5 million acres were burned by the 1848 Nestucca fire (295,000 acres) the 1849 Siletz fire (800,000 acres) and the 1853 Yaquina fire (484,000 acres) In 1868 the Coos Bay fire destroyed 295,000 acres east of Coos Bay, and in 1878 a fire started by hunters burned southwest from Clatsop County into Tillamook County. A 1902 fire burned part of the Wilson River watershed, the Cedar Butte fire of 1918 burned 40,000 acres north of the Wilson River, and a 1931 fire destroyed 25,000 acres of forest in Tillamook and Washington counties.
On September 26th, 1936, three years after the Tillamook Burn, a fire burning several miles east of Bandon raced toward the town after a sudden shift in the wind. The fire destroyed most of the town of 1,800, killing ten, and was fueled by the extremely flammable non-native ornamental gorse, which had first been planted by one of the town’s Irish founders in 1873. Besides destroying the town, the Bandon fire burned 145,000 acres. Almost all these fires along the coast and in the Coast Range were caused by humans.
Under the right weather conditions, our temperate rainforest can become extremely dry, and most of Oregon’s coastal communities are located within the “wildland-urban interface” where wildfires can easily spread to flammable urban structures.
In September of 2020, the 2,500-acre Echo Mountain Fire destroyed almost 300 homes in the town of Otis east of Lincoln City. In a rapidly warming and changing climate, coastal citizens need to take fire prevention seriously and be prepared to evacuate quickly should a wildfire threaten their town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.