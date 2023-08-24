A sea of snags: Revisiting the infamous Tillamook Burn

Tillamook County students and 4-H Forest Club members gathered to help rehabilitate part of the Tillamook Burn.

 Photos courtesy Oregon State Archives

90 years ago, a forest fire was burning northeast of Tillamook in the north Oregon Coast Range. The summer of 1933 had been hot and dry, with no significant rain for over two months, and the area’s forests were “tinder dry”.

The generally accepted story is that the fire was started by a small logging operation working on the steep slopes above the North Fork of Gales Creek, about 15 miles northwest of Forest Grove. As the Gales Creek Logging Company pulled one final large log through the woods before shutting down for the day, a spark ignited a small fire that quickly spread into the dry logging debris. It was the early afternoon of August 14th, 1933.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted: