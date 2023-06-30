The Seaside Elks Lodge, 324 Ave A, is pleased to announce a Kick Off the 4th of July Dance to be held Monday, July 3rd at our lodge. The public is invited to celebrate with us. Admission is only $15 per person or $25 per couple and includes a free bbq dinner. Adult refreshments will be available for purchase. Doors will open at 5pm.
The big news is Chelsea LaFey & the Salt Shakers will perform for your listening and dancing pleasure from 7 to 10pm. Come ready to party like it’s 1949. This will be one great night of music!
