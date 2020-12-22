The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge’s annual Thanksgiving Benefit Dinner, which raises money for The Oregon Food Bank - Tillamook County Services, was once again a great success this year. Due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions during the Thanksgiving holiday, the in-person dining event had to switch gears and offer take out only.
“I was so concerned this year, with the state of the country, that we would not be able to pull off our annual benefit, and if we did, it would barely yield anything worthy of reporting,” said Lexie Fields, general manager of The Schooner. “Our final number, including the donation from The Creamery, was over $28,000.”
Fields said The Schooner’s goal each year is to match or surpass the amount raised the year before, which they managed to do this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have to say, 2020 hasn't been a complete disaster,” Fields said. “Our community came together in leaps and bounds to support The Food Bank and our neighbors and it fills my heart with gratitude.”
Although coordinated, prepared and held at The Schooner, Fields gave a shout out to community partners that were key players this year in the success of the event, such as donated turkeys from Safeway and cooking assistance from Pelican Brewing.
“Jim Prinzing and his crew in Pacific City came through in the biggest way again this year by roasting and breaking down forty turkeys for us,” Fields said. “I couldn’t believe it. Every time we picked up the phone and asked for help, all we got was an enthusiastic ‘sure!’ from them. We are so thankful for the relationship we have with The Pelican.”
