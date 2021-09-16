The Potluck Church announces the cancellation of its September community picnic at the Pacific City Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City. Church directors want to be cautious about getting people together with the virus still active, and thought it best to wait until October for the next picnic.
The church plans to hold the picnic from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18, the third Tuesday in the month, at the community center. The church will make additional announcements as the day approaches.
The Potluck Church is a 501(c)(3) religious nonprofit incorporated in Oregon in February 2021 and welcomes all comers. Co-pastors are Walt Amacher and Julie Krohn. Address: PO Box 386, Pacific City. OR 97135
