California condor chick

 Contributed photo

The first two fluffy California condor chicks of 2023 hatched last week at the Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation, marking the beginning of what looks to be another outstanding year in the effort to save this critically endangered species.

"The new chicks are both lively and eating a lot, which is a great sign," said Kelli Walker, a condor keeper at the Jonsson Center. "The parents are being attentive, and everyone is doing really well so far."

