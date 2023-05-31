A group of veterans stand in front of the Oregon Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall at the Second Street Plaza in Tillamook on May 26.
The wall contains the names of Oregon service members who lost their lives during the Vietnam War and subsequent conflicts.
