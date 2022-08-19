The Oregon Coast’s first "Farm to Teacup" experience opens in Nehalem

Tea lovers traveling the Oregon Coast have a new place to stop and “get their steep on”.
Ginger and Brigham Edwards of North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness are now offering farm to teacup garden tours and tea tasting experiences at their river side tea and wellness center in Nehalem.
“So many more people have gotten into tea since the pandemic started” observes Ginger Edwards, owner and tea maker. “Since there are lots of new tea lovers out there I thought it would be a fun experience for them to see how we grow our plants and let them taste the tea right in our gardens”.
North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness is four acres of trees, herbs, flowers and tea plants nestled between the North Fork of the Nehalem river and Hwy 53 (thus their name). Situated about 9 miles from Manzanita Beach and Hwy 101, the vibe here is all about slowing down and relaxing in an organic way.
“Wellness and tea go perfectly together”, notes co-owner and massage therapist Brigham Edwards. “People who come here for a massage or sauna love being able to relax in the gardens afterwards- now with the tea tours and tasting room we have a new way to let people check out what we do.”
The 90 minute Garden tour and Tea Tasting experience is offered every Saturday at 10am and requires a $20 per person ticket be purchased in advance on their website northfork53.com
North Fork also offers drop in tea tasting experiences for visitors every Thursday from 10am-2pm and every Saturday following tours from noon-2pm.
For art lovers, North Fork 53’s tea tasting room also features a gallery of original work by Manzanita painter Debbie Harmon.
“Debbie does all of the art for our tea company. So many people love our brand because of her intricate drawings of plants, gnomes, ravens and all things north coast and magical. It seemed like a perfect fit for our tea room to showcase her actual paintings and furniture pieces.” says Ginger Edwards holding up one of the colorful tins her tea is packaged in.
“I hope people driving the coast and exploring the North Coast Food Trail make a stop to try out the tea. You can find our teas in local shops and on our website but it’s way more fun to come and taste it in person.”
For more information on North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness and tour tickets
