Tea lovers traveling the Oregon Coast have a new place to stop and “get their steep on”.

Ginger and Brigham Edwards of North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness are now offering farm to teacup garden tours and tea tasting experiences at their river side tea and wellness center in Nehalem.

The Oregon Coast’s first "Farm to Teacup" experience opens in Nehalem
