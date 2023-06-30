A wide range of activities will be taking place across Tillamook and Clatsop Counties to celebrate the Fourth of July, with several beginning as early as July 1.
Tillamook County:
Cloverdale: Clover’s Day celebrations will be held on Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Cloverdale. There will be a fun run, live music, car show, petting zoo, milk chugging competition, flea market and more. The parade will begin at 11 a.m.
Rockaway Beach: On July 3, the Friends of Rockaway Library will be holding their annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Independence Day will kick off with a flyover around 10:40 a.m. followed by the city’s annual Fourth of July Parade at 11 a.m., featuring a theme of “Small Town America.” The 16th annual Firecracker Wiener Nationals will be held at Phyllis Baker Park at 1 p.m., with all proceeds from the Dachshund races going to the Tillamook Animal Shelter. At 1:45 p.m., the Rockaway Beach Lions Club will be hosting their annual treasure hunt and races on the beach behind St. Mary’s Catholic Church. There will be a live auction held at the Depot by the Chamber of Commerce at 2 p.m.
The Rockaway Beach Fire Department & Emergency Preparedness will also be informing the public about their operations and selling merchandise at the wayside on the third and fourth.
Live music will be presented by the Rockaway Roaster and Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce, with shows at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the wayside. A fireworks show will cap off the day, starting at dusk around 10 p.m. over the ocean and can be viewed from the Wayside.
The Lions will be selling hot dogs at the Wayside next to a fireworks trailer operated by the chamber of commerce from June 29 through July 4, from 10 or 11 a.m. (depending on the day) to 6 p.m., although residents are advised that firework detonation is prohibited in city limits.
Cleanup efforts organized by the chamber of commerce will begin at 10 a.m. on July 5. Pick up a SOLVE bag along with your purchase to collect your debris and any other garbage you may encounter. Let’s celebrate keeping our beaches clean!
Manzanita: The “Return to Glory” Fourth of July parade will begin at 1 p.m. The parade will run from Underhill Plaza down Division Street to Laneda Avenue before turning on Ocean Avenue and returning to Underhill Plaza via Manzanita Avenue. It will have competitions for best float, walker and biker.
Clatsop County:
Cannon Beach: the Cannon Beach Library will be holding its annual, fundraising 4th of July Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1, 2 and 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Fourth.
The city’s parade will start at 11 a.m. in midtown, progressing up Spruce Street to downtown, before returning on Hemlock Street.
The Chamber of Commerce will be holding an auction at 2 p.m. on the Fourth.
The Friends of Haystack Rock will be holding their great puffin watch from Saturday July 1 – Tuesday, July 4 daily from 8-11 a.m. at Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach.
Seaside: The Seaside Outlets will be hosting a day of fun in their parking lot on July 1, with live bands including Doc Jones and Bikini Beach performing. The chamber of commerce’s annual parade will start at 1 p.m. followed by fireworks over the Pacific Ocean at 10 p.m. SOLVE Seaside Treasure the Beach July 5th Cleanup will take place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and is organized by Seaside Beach Drive Buccaneers, Seaside Prom.
Gearhart: The Gearhart Street Dance Party will take place on the streets of downtown Gearhart from 7-10 p.m. on July 3, with music from DJ John Chapman, kids face-painting and a photo booth. The city will hold its Fourth of July parade at 11 a.m. on the fourth.
Warrenton: Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, Car Show, BBQ and more will be hosted by the Astoria Warrenton Chamber of Commerce at 3 p.m. with a “Main Street USA” theme.
Astoria: Party on Pier 39 starts at 3 p.m. and continues through the fireworks show, which starts at 10 p.m. over the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.