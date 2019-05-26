The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook held it’s annual High School Junior-Senior Award Competition on Sunday, May 19, at the Tillamook United Methodist Church.
The following students participated: (left to right) Elias Sifford (Mary Toy Award), Ethan Lee (JoAnn Widmer Award), Nycole Kimber (MMCT Instrumental Award), Logan Blackburn (Anna Mae Koch Award), Karime Sandoval (Harry Elliot Award), Rae Anna Hughes (Wayne Merrell Award), Makayla Wallace (Harry Elliot Award), Breanna Maciel (MMCT Vocal Award), Elianna Maciel (Dorothy Schwend Award) and Itzel Vazquez (Wayne Merrell Award). The Gold Cup was awarded to Karime Sandoval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.