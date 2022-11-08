The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook is presenting "So Thankful" Monday, November 14th at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 2610 1st Street in Tillamook.
The program will begin at 7:00 PM. Irene Sayler and Jeanna Stephens are hosting the program. Bring a friend and come enjoy some live, local music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.