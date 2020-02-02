The Miro Quartet will present an all Beethoven program when it performs in the Neskowin Chamber Music series on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. at Camp Winema.
The Miro, based in Austin, Texas, is now celebrating 25 years together. Its guiding principle, noted in a quote from its website, is to “pay homage to the legacy of the string quartet while looking forward to the future of chamber music.” Since its formation in 1995, the quartet has been awarded first prize at a number of competitions including the Banff International and the Naumburg Competition. It was the first ensemble to be awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant.
The Miro, which takes its name from the Spanish artist Joan Miro, is quartet-in-residence at Chamber Music Northwest in Portland and the Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival in Washington State. Members are committed to music education and give master classes at universities and conservatories throughout the world. Since 2003, they have served as quartet-in-residence at the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin.
Members include Daniel Ching (violin), William Fedkenheuer (violin), John Largess (violist), and Joshua Gindele (cello).
Season tickets for Neskowin Chamber Music are $110; single tickets at the door are $25. For more information, check the website,
www.neskowinchambermusic.org or call 503-965-6499.
Camp Winema is located three miles north of Neskowin, just off Highway 101.
