Dedication

The dedication ceremony for the new scoring system took place on January 21st  during the “Cheese Relays” swim meet.

 Submitted by The Tillamook County Family YMCA

The Robert Riggert Family Foundation is committed to supporting education, athletics, and community. 

Fortunately, this commitment is on full display at the Tillamook YMCA in the form of a new timing/scoring system and display for the YMCA and Tillamook High School Swim Teams. 

