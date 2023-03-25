The Robert Riggert Family Foundation is committed to supporting education, athletics, and community.
Fortunately, this commitment is on full display at the Tillamook YMCA in the form of a new timing/scoring system and display for the YMCA and Tillamook High School Swim Teams.
Enduring supporters of the Y, Bob Riggert and his family helped with every capital improvement to the YMCA prior to his passing, including leading donations to help build the current lap pool, the basketball courts in the late 80’s, and the warm water therapy pool and fitness center in 2010.
This latest show of support pushes our community aquatics programs forward with the newest technology to make the Tillamook YMCA a better host of swim meets and provides a better training experience for the YMCA Sharks and the THS Swim Team.
The dedication ceremony for the new scoring system took place on January 21st during the “Cheese Relays” swim meet. It made an appropriate setting to celebrate Bob’s legacy as the date marked the 7th anniversary of Bob’s passing on January 21st 2016.
Bob Riggert and his family continue to have a tremendous impact on our community. The Y is proud the Riggert family has chosen to support this community effort for decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.