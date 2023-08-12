Rockaway Beach resident Genny Behar once searched online for the nearest Greek food. She discovered that the closest option was more than an hour away.
“My family is part Greek on my dad’s side. We grew up always having Greek food at all of our family gatherings,” Behar said. “When I moved out here a couple of years ago, there was no Greek food to be had.”
In the Greek food desert, Behar began making it herself. Then she got the idea to bring her creations to other people.
“I really wanted to slow down and create something I had control over and am happy doing,” she said.
On March 31 of this year, Behar opened The Groovy Greek food truck in Nehalem serving up some of her favorite Greek dishes; each prepared fresh and made-from-scratch.
“I wanted to keep it small and cook things that I also enjoy,” she said. “I love that it’s all fresh, nothing comes from a package. I put my heart and soul into it; fresh food made with love.”
Gyros, chicken pitas, chicken skewers, and the very popular double fried fries are just some of the items on the menu.
“I cut each potato by hand,” said Behar. “They’re crisp and prepared fresh every day.”
And the hummus and tzatziki sauce are Behar’s own recipes.
“I think you can taste the love,” she said. “Every day that I’m open it’s like having a birthday party and inviting people to come and eat my food. It’s vulnerable because it feels like a piece of me.”
Since opening, Behar said the community support has been overwhelming.
“It’s incredible. Everyone has been super friendly and generous,” she said. “It’s been heartwarming.”
While operating as a mostly one-woman show, Behar does bring in some family to help.
“My mom [Ellen] is the cashier. She’s the face of the business and my dad [Art] is back there cooking fries with me. They’ve been putting in so much work because of the overwhelming response that I got. They here for me and the business.”
After ordering at the window, customers can find a seat at the picnic tables under the colorful umbrellas and enjoy the hippie-inspired ambience.
“I really like the [groovy] aesthetic,” Behar said. “I grew up with that kind of music and want my place to be an inviting and relaxing vibe. Plus, I like to wear tie-dye.”
Operating mostly on the weekends, customers are encouraged to follow The Groovy Greek on Facebook and Instagram for posts about updated hours and menu offers.
Located at 35995 N Hwy 101, Nehalem behind North Coast Pinball “at the flashing four-way light.” Additional information can also be found at theGroovyGreek.com.
