The Crab Derby was a HUGE success!
For years, the Crab Derby has been a great opportunity for the Jetty Marina and Kelly’s Brighton Marina to team up and raise money for Local Charities. This year, it was the Muddnick Foundation, the Rockaway Beach Lions Club, Wildlife Center of the North Coast and the Animal Haven by the Sea.
It was great to see a full house at the Marina and see so many families and vendors enjoying the day.
There was oyster eating, rope coiling and buoy tossing contests, raffle prizes, cotton candy, face painting, crabbing, clamming, a silent auction as well as a Grand Prize for those lucky enough to find a “Tagged Crab” all with the goal of helping those charities continue to serve in our community.
Seven lucky boaters found “tagged” crabs and were in the running for the grand prize along with other goodies.
We want to thank everyone for coming and especially all those who donated to the cause. Clatsop Distributing and KTIL for their support in advertising this event So many local businesses as well as individuals participated so, please help us say “thank you” as well by patronizing these generous individuals and businesses:
Astoria Scuba, Beach Bakeshop, Beach Crafters, Big Wave Cafe, Bill’s Tavern Cannon Beach, Buoy Beer Co., Cloud and Leaf Bookstore, Debbie “The Olive Lady”, Don Nisbett, Englund Marine, Four Paws on the Beach,
Greg’s Marine Service, Kelly’s Crabbing Adventures, Lakeside Hideaway, The Little Crow, Lynn Hammol, Manzanita Lumber, Michael’s Music, Nehalem Lumber, Oregon Surf Adventures, Por Que No? Restaurant, Rockaway Roastery, Rosenburg’s Builder Supply, Seaside Aquarium, Seaside Surf, Tillamook Ice, Trailside Vintage, Wanda’s Cafe + Bakery and Warehouse 10.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR GENEROSITY ~ please join us next year!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.