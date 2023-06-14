Crab Derby
Colin Davis

The Crab Derby was a HUGE success!

For years, the Crab Derby has been a great opportunity for the Jetty Marina and Kelly’s Brighton Marina to team up and raise money for Local Charities. This year, it was the Muddnick Foundation, the Rockaway Beach Lions Club, Wildlife Center of the North Coast and the Animal Haven by the Sea.

