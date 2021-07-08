The 12U All-Star Baseball Team would like to give a big thank you to Grocery Outlet for their generous donation of ribs and to Papa Bears Smoked Meats and Catering for taking the time to smoke all 120 Racks. We would also like to thank everyone who purchased/donated to this amazing group of boys, as they are headed off to Little League Districts July 10-15.
Thank you and we appreciate you all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.