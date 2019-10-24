Anniversary.jpg

David and Carol Scheetz are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Friday Oct. 25. They must have been in love 50-years-ago on Oct. 25, 1969 when they said “I Do.”

"Thanks Guys, love your boys, Brian and Jim."

