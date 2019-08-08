August’s Shop at the Dock at the Port of Garibaldi will be on Friday, August 16 from 10-11:30 a.m. Learn about what is in season, how it’s caught, if it’s sustainable, and how to purchase high quality seafood during a guided tour of the Port of Garibaldi with Oregon Sea Grant and partners. This event brings awareness to local sustainable issues and to blend tourism with it.
According to Adriene Koett-Cronn, Content Strategist at Oregon Sea Grant, the Shop on the Dock events have been going on for six years now. The first year it was only Newport, but Garibaldi was later added. This is third or fourth summer for Garibaldi. Warrenton has been part of the event in past years as well.
Get to know local commercial fisheries, discover where to find local seafood, and enjoy a behind the scenes look of Fishpeople Seafood Market. The tour will end with a brief culinary demonstration from the Garibaldi Portside Bistro. People interested in purchasing seafood should bring a cooler.
“The Shop on the Dock event helps to make connections with local fisheries and community,” said Koett-Cronn. “It brings awareness to how the fishing community works.”
Koett-Cronn says that these events help to demystify the fishing community. It gives people access to fisheries and local seafood. With this, people get access to great, fresh food. Fishermen can promote the work they are doing and the products that are made from it.
There are two tours times: 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Tours run around 90 minutes. Wear comfortable walking shoes and arrive 15 minutes early for check-in. This is a rain or shine event, so dress for the weather.
The event will take place at the Port of Garibaldi. Meet on the street-level docks/walkway next to The Spot at 304 Mooring Basin Drive.
The tours are organized by Oregon Sea Grant and Oregon State University Extension Service. The Garibaldi program is also part of the North Coast Food Trail and Explore Nature Series of Events. Partners include Oregon Sea Grant, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, Garibaldi Heritage Initiative, Port of Garibaldi, Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, and Food Roots.
This program is partially funded by Visit Tillamook Coast and Tillamook County Cultural Coalition.
Garibaldi Shop at the Dock Tours are held monthly from March to September at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The next event is Saturday, September 28. The tours are free; however, advanced registration is required, and space is limited. Register at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shop-at-the-dock-garibaldi-tickets-56504144417.
