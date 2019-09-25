The 4th annual Pacific City Oktoberfest is slated for Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) from 12-6 p.m. This year it’s been renamed Roktoberfest in honor of Pacific City’s iconic “rock”. The rock and its jug handle has been turned into a beer stein complete with foam spilling over the top.
This year, KCC will be running two events. After the Roktoberfest, an additional evening event will take place from 7-9 p.m. which will include live music featuring The Avette Others.
Entry fee for the day will be $20, which includes a Roktoberfest pint glass, four taster tickets, two raffle tickets and a $5 coupon towards the entry fee for music that evening featuring “The Avette Others.”
Entry fee for The Avette Others is $15 and includes free food, with beer and wine available for purchase.
Thanks to the support and sponsorship from The Oar House Bar & Grill and MegPies Café and Bakery, delicious food will be available. This year, the menu includes: pretzels, potato salad, sauerkraut, spaetzel, beer brats, German sausages, and lemon and cherry strudels.
There will be a great lineup of breweries, with several supplying multiple beers to sample. Beer will be provided from: Boneyard, Buoy, Fort George, Migration, Nectar Creek, Pelican, Pfriem, and Rogue. There will also be wine and 2 Towns Cider.
KCC Board Members, the Executive Director and Volunteers are grateful for the support from our community members. They thank the following: Oar House Bar and Grill, MegPies Café and Bakery, Pelican Brewing Company, Headlands Coastal Lodge and Spa, Inn at Cape Kiwanda, Nestucca Ridge Storage, Bros & Hoes Landscaping, Pacific City Dorymen's Association, PCNV Chamber of Commerce, Cape Kiwanda RV Resort and Marketplace, Lucky Beach Boutique, Oregon Coast Bank, Windermere Realty, and Visit Tillamook Coast.
In addition to the sponsors, KCC has received raffle donations from Willamette Valley Vineyards, Neskowin Beach Golf Club, Harts Camp, Los Caporales, The beach Wok, and donations from private donors. More raffles are being pulled together between now and the event.
