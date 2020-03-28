The 15th Annual Knock Down Poverty bowl-a-thon is returning to Tillamook Lanes Saturday, May 2. There are many ways to get involved with a right-sized opportunity for everyone.
Here are a few of the ways in which you can get involved: • Become a Sponsor - Title Sponsor ($1100), Flight Sponsor ($550) or a Lane Sponsor ($125) –includes various levels of advertising through media, a banner to hang in the bowling alley for two months and a public thank you.
• Become a prize sponsor – Donate an item that will be used as a thank you prize for the great volunteer bowlers who have collected financial contributions.
• Become a financial donor – Make a financial donation in place of, or in addition to, your in-kind donation. A great way to boost the campaign for our client services!
• Organize a Bowling Team – organize a team of five bowlers to gather pledges prior to the event then come bowl together. The goal is for each bowler to raise $125 in pledges.
Always the first Saturday in May, the Knock Down Poverty bowl-a-thon is the most fun you ever had helping your community. For 15 years, this event has supported Tillamook’s own Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE), Inc. CARE is our county’s local community action agency providing anti-poverty services for our community.
CARE said the generosity of the people of Tillamook County over the past 14 years of this event has been truly remarkable. Two years ago, during CARE’s “A Home for CARE,” capital campaign the community came through in a big way, and as a result today there is a permanent home for anti-poverty services in Tillamook. Building on that success, last year CARE shared their dream of a time when no eligible client is ever turned away from CARE due to lack of funds, and Tillamook came through again to the tune of more than $30,000 for emergency client services. This year, CARE is challenging the community to turn that dream into a reality each and every year by raising $35,000 for client services at this year’s Knock Down Poverty bowl-a-thon.
Accomplishing this will take more than a dream. It will take vision, and so CARE dubbed this year CARE 2020: A Year of Vision. The guiding question CARE is asking itself and others this year is: What does Tillamook look like to you?
If you share their vision of Tillamook as a community that believes support should always available for our most vulnerable friends and neighbors, CARE challenges you to put your best foot forward and help them Knock Down Poverty. All the funds raised from this year’s bowl-a-thon will go to support CARE’s client services programs. These programs include many of the visible benefits CARE provides to the community, including rental assistance, paying part of a utility bill or helping to purchase a needed prescription.
However, some of the most important work that CARE does often goes unseen. It come from the time and attention CARE case managers spend with their clients. Sometimes the most powerful thing CARE can do is simply provide a listening ear and consoling shoulder to those who simply need some support during a difficult season of life.
For more information visit the CARE website at www.careinc.org. You can also give them a call at 503-842-5261 or simply drop by their office at 2310 First St., St. 2 in Downtown Tillamook near the Post Office. Donations must be received by Wednesday, April 15, if you want to be included in their marketing materials.
