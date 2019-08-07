The Nestucca Valley Artisans (NVA) will be holding their 27th annual Artisans Festival at the Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
“We are enjoying the expanded space at the Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City,” said Mark Cavatorta, who is the lead in charge of the event.
Cavatorta says that they have many summer visitors and locals attend. 20 artists will show a wide variety of original artwork and crafts, ranging from ceramic pottery and tiles, to hand weavings, acrylic, and watercolor paintings, lapidary, photography, jewelry, leather, and glass. This year’s festival will be bigger than ever because of a recent new addition to the Community Center’s space. Admission is free, food will be available, and a raffle featuring original arts and crafts as prizes will be held.
NVA is a well-known local artists’ collective which has been supporting local arts projects since 1993. There is a wide variety of artistic media on display, said Cavatorta. NVA was founded in 1993 by three local artists wishing to form a support group for South Tillamook County artists and crafts people. Once all of the artisans in the Nestucca Valley area were found, and a list compiled, a total of 98 were registered by the end of 1993. The list included painters, weavers, wood carvers, printmakers, potters, and glass workers.
Here is the list of the artists’ that are listed, as well as the booths for the festival: Martin Anderson, Marilyn Burkhardt, Mark Cavatorta, Nancy Chase, Catherine Hingson, Cynthia Longhat-Adams, Arlon Gilliland, Victor Guschov, Barbara Haddad, Shirley Haines, Dana Hulburt, Nancy McEwen, Tim Moore, Alita Pearl, Kate Saunders, Kent & Nancy Searles, Debora Seaver, Merrie Rollin Snow, Michael & Linda Soeby, and Deb Justice.
Mark Cavatorta taught Art at Nestucca Junior Senior High School for 24 years. His studio is located along a salmon-spawning, year-round creek, which flows into the Nestucca River at the front of his property. In addition to teaching Art at NHS, he has taught ceramics at Neskowin Valley School and Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. Since 1995, him and his wife, Kim, in conjunction with the non-profit Community Arts Project, have conducted a summer art camp for kids, and in 2002, initiated an art literacy program at Nestucca Elementary School, which expanded to Garibaldi Elementaty School in 2005.
Alita Pearl has been making leather items since the early 1980’s. She took some silversmithing classes at Revere Jewelry Academy in San Francisco in the late 1980’s to learn how to make silver items to ornament her leather bags. She now creates beautiful silver jewelry as well. She says she learned just enough to start selling at Art and Craft shows.
Marilyn Burkhardt is a printmaker, painter, and sculptor who is most recently working with clay. She owns and runs a gallery in Cloverdale called Burkhardt Gallery.
Tim Moore uses photography as his expression of nature. He knows no other way to fully capture the beauty and essence of our natural world. Living and working in the Pacific Northwest provides the perfect environment to capture images of wildlife and scenery unique to our world.
