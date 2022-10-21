Terry Phillips

Terry Phillips stands in front of Sunset Tans on 3rd Street 

Terry Phillips has built a strong portfolio of businesses in Tillamook over the last twenty-three years, all while staying focused on improving the town and giving back to Tillamook.

“I love this community,” Phillips said. “I feel business owners are obligated to give back.”

Second Street Plaza

The building on the Second Street plaza that Phillips is renovating
0
1
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.