Terry Phillips has built a strong portfolio of businesses in Tillamook over the last twenty-three years, all while staying focused on improving the town and giving back to Tillamook.
“I love this community,” Phillips said. “I feel business owners are obligated to give back.”
Phillips owns several commercial properties in downtown Tillamook and operates North Coast Lawn and the Dutch Mill Café. He is currently preparing to open his new tanning salon and finishing up work on another Main Avenue property.
Phillips was born in Tillamook and grew up in Fort Hood, before moving back to Tillamook 40 years ago. In the 1990s, he became involved in drug dealing, ending up in the Oregon State Penitentiary for a year in 1995.
“That’s state custody, it gets no better than that,” Phillips joked.
He continued selling drugs after his release from prison, until starting North Coast Lawn in 1999.
At first, Phillips mowed lawns himself, starting with neighbors, but his clientele soon expanded to local businesses spurring fast growth of and leading it to profitability in less than a decade.
For Phillips, it was important to establish his businesses in Tillamook.
“It’s easy to run from your problems,” he said, “but to have a bad reputation and to turn yourself around in the same town is a difficult challenge, but I think it was a challenge that was worth taking on.”
Once North Coast Lawn had become established, Phillips began expanding into real estate around 2010, buying a storage rental facility on Third Street and building a portfolio of residential properties around town.
Phillips was successful in residential property management but has shifted his focus to commercial properties in the last five years.
He bought the Dutch Mill Cafe on Main Avenue and completely renovated the restaurant, which he now operates.
“I wanted to create something that was memorable to people and enjoyable to people,” he said of the Dutch Mill project.
That is an ethos that Phillips has continued to bring to more projects downtown. He is currently finishing up remodeling work on the old Cook’s Drug Store building across the street from the Dutch Mill, with opening expected later this month.
He is also in the middle of a major project on a building in the Second Street pedestrian plaza. Phillips expects the project to take another three to five years to complete, but when finished it will house nine apartments upstairs and commercial space downstairs.
Phillips views the revitalization of Tillamook’s downtown as an important project in which he is excited to play a role.
“There’s activity downtown now, I think we were forgotten for a while, but I think it piques people’s interest and motivates people,” he said of the recent redevelopment he and other building owners have been undertaking.
He pointed specifically to the Salty Raven boutique operated by Seasons Kaz Sparks, Todd Bouchard’s redevelopment of buildings on First Street and Lisa Greiner’s ongoing development of apartments above the Oregon Coast Dance Center, as examples of the kind of projects downtown needs.
“People aren’t going to stop for one or two little businesses,” Phillips said. “But if there’s a handful, six, eight, ten, they’re likely to stop.”
After twenty years in business in Tillamook County, Phillips feels called to continue to give back to the community that gave him a second chance.
In addition to helping revitalize downtown in hopes of growing Tillamook’s tourist appeal, he also participates in local charity initiatives. Most recently, the Dutch Mill Café hosted the annual Shop with a Cop fundraiser dinner, donating 100% of proceeds to giving local kids a shopping spree with a police officer in the run-up to Christmas.
He is enthusiastic about his work and hopes that the town will step up to match the recent improvements made by property owners. He bemoaned the infrequently maintained flower boxes, poor condition of railings and lack of street sweeping.
“I just hope we can start motivating (the city),” he said, “but maybe we’re gonna have to take it upon ourselves.”
Phillips crackles with energy about his projects and positivity about Tillamook. Although he won’t divulge specifics, there’s at least one more downtown project he has set his sites on, meaning Tillamook can expect to see continuing improvement courtesy of Phillips for years to come.
“I’ve got other things that I want to do,” Phillips said. “I’m very motivated, I’m not stopping yet.”
