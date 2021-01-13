When the annual Fireman’s Toy Drive was unable to take place this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Tillamook community stepped up and the toy drive for the Tillamook Ecumenical Community (TEC) Christmas Basket Program this year was a huge success. The 2020 Christmas Basket program served approximately 478 children with toys and gift cards.
TEC thanks Werner Meats, Knights of Columbus-Tillamook, Les Schwab and individuals in the Tillamook community. Special thanks to the parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for all their generosity and use of their facilities to make this a very Merry Christmas for many families in need in our community.
