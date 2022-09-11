The Center for Geography Education in Oregon selected a group of Oregon teachers to engage in a graduate-level equivalent, short course in geographic inquiry, using Iceland’s extraordinary and unique landscapes as our classroom. Stephen Owens, Social Studies teacher at Tillamook Junior High School was one teacher selected course.
“This seven-day institute provided us with first-hand, historical and geographical experiences with the contemporary culture of Iceland,” Owens said. “We participated in briefings, site visits and walking tours to discover Iceland’s many hidden gems. Some of the highlights from the trip were visiting Iceland’s scenic locations, such as geysers, glacier lagoons, lava formations, waterfalls and black sand beaches. We also took many opportunities to learn about Iceland’s culture by visiting museums, joining local festivals, and talking with citizens of Iceland about their experiences.”
Owens said he is going to bring back this experience to the students.
“I hope to use what I saw and learned during this trip to help teach about the geography and people of Iceland, and also to inspire our communities’ children to travel,” he said. “I am currently developing new lesson plans that can be used by teachers in this community, ranging in scope from economic systems, physical geography and history. The goal of these lessons, and of the trip in general, is to use my experience to engage students in the classroom and empower their learning.”
The selection process was competitive and was open to any Oregon classroom teacher. It is funded by a generous grant from the Gray Family Foundation, honoring John Gray’s intent to provide international travel experiences for K-12 teachers. The Center for Geography Education in Oregon, which is housed at Portland State University’s Geography Department, designs travel experiences with strong geography content and sound pedagogical and field experiences that inform and contribute to classroom practices.
