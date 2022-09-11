The Center for Geography Education in Oregon selected a group of Oregon teachers to engage in a graduate-level equivalent, short course in geographic inquiry, using Iceland’s extraordinary and unique landscapes as our classroom. Stephen Owens, Social Studies teacher at Tillamook Junior High School was one teacher selected course.

“This seven-day institute provided us with first-hand, historical and geographical experiences with the contemporary culture of Iceland,” Owens said. “We participated in briefings, site visits and walking tours to discover Iceland’s many hidden gems. Some of the highlights from the trip were visiting Iceland’s scenic locations, such as geysers, glacier lagoons, lava formations, waterfalls and black sand beaches. We also took many opportunities to learn about Iceland’s culture by visiting museums, joining local festivals, and talking with citizens of Iceland about their experiences.”

