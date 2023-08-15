Pioneer Museum

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

 Contributed photo

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will be hosting a book signing of local author, James Royal Fox, Jr.’s latest publication, Ephraim Fox: An Oregon Pioneer Story, on August 26, 2023 from 1:00-5:00pm.

The book, the third installment in a series of family history chronicles on the Fox family, focuses on the author’s third great-grandfather, Ephraim Fox, upon his arrival in what was then Oregon Territory in late 1852. The narrative follows his experiences striving to raise a family in the tumultuous, rapidly changing natural and social environment of the soon-to-be and then newly created state. He participated in the Rogue River War, witnessed the arrival of industrialization and tens of thousands of emigrants to the Willamette Valley, and fought to protect his family’s good name in the face of mass social change.

