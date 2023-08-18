Funding
Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity (TCHFH) is pleased to add Individual Development Accounts (IDAs) to their suite of offerings. TCHFH partners with its state support organization, Habitat for Humanity of Oregon, to provide access to this important asset-building tool for low to moderate income Oregonians.

IDAs are matched savings accounts that support eligible individuals as they save towards their financial goals while promoting healthy financial habits. Individuals and families who join the IDA Program increase the power of their own savings by earning a $5 match for every $1 they save, up to an established savings goal. For example, in a year, a participant can save up to $1,200 while earning a $6,000 match. The IDA Program also connects savers with training and education for the purchase or repair of their home.

