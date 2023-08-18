Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity (TCHFH) is pleased to add Individual Development Accounts (IDAs) to their suite of offerings. TCHFH partners with its state support organization, Habitat for Humanity of Oregon, to provide access to this important asset-building tool for low to moderate income Oregonians.
IDAs are matched savings accounts that support eligible individuals as they save towards their financial goals while promoting healthy financial habits. Individuals and families who join the IDA Program increase the power of their own savings by earning a $5 match for every $1 they save, up to an established savings goal. For example, in a year, a participant can save up to $1,200 while earning a $6,000 match. The IDA Program also connects savers with training and education for the purchase or repair of their home.
“We know these IDA’s will be life changing for those we are able to partner with, we encourage all those who are interested in applying to visit: www.habitatoregon.org/ida and all eligible participants to apply” (Briar Smith,TCHFH Executive Director).
To qualify for the IDA Program, participants must reside in Oregon, have household income below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) and net worth below $20,000, and commit to save money on a regular basis.
TCHFH offers Home Purchase IDAs and Home Repair IDAs. Interested individuals can reach TCHFH’s office at 503-842-7472 to learn more about the program and the application process. Please note that funding for IDAs is limited.
To learn more about Habitat Oregon’s IDA Program or specifics about eligibility requirements, visit www.habitatoregon.org/ida
The IDA Program is funded by the Oregon IDA Tax Credit and administered by Neighborhood Partnerships, on behalf of Oregon’s Department of Housing and Community Services and Department of Revenue.
Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to providing affordable homeownership opportunities and improving the quality of homes for families and individuals in Tillamook County. Our mission includes performing critical repairs such as replacing stairs with ramps, fixing roofs, and repairing floors to enhance the residents’ quality of life.
Over the past 15 years, we have successfully built more than 30 homes and completed over 41 vital repairs. These efforts have ensured that countless children and adults have access to safe and healthy living conditions.
None of this would be possible without the invaluable assistance of our dedicated volunteers and the generous support of our sponsors and supporters. Together, we are making a positive and lasting impact in our community.
TCHFH is committed to increasing the availability of affordable housing in our community. To achieve this, we have implemented the practice of selling our houses with permanent affordability covenants.By placing these covenants on our properties, we ensure that they remain affordable for future buyers, preserving the affordable housing stock in Tillamook County.
Through our efforts, we aim to create a sustainable housing market that prioritizes affordability and supports the overall well-being of our community.
About Habitat for Humanity of Oregon
Habitat for Humanity of Oregon provides fundraising, training, disaster preparedness and advocacy support to all 24 Habitat for Humanity affiliates — locally-based organizations with dedicated staff and volunteers who build and repair homes across our state. Of these aﬃliates, 20 are based in rural Oregon. To learn more, visit habitatoregon.org.
