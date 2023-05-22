Interactive Tillamook Playground PDX

Interactive Tillamook Playground at the PDX airport.

 Contributed photp

Waiting for a flight at the Portland International Airport (PDX) has never been so fun. Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is proud to announce the grand opening of an interactive playground – the PDX Play Area – a treat for travelers passing through the airport’s recently expanded Concourse E, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend travel.

The 608-square-foot PDX Play Area – designed, constructed, and gifted to PDX by TCCA – will provide travelers of all ages and abilities with the chance to not only stretch their legs between flights, but also a unique, interactive way to learn about TCCA, its award-winning dairy products and the makers and farmer-owners behind them. Driven by the mission to do right by the communities and families TCCA serves both across the state and now across the country, the PDX Play Area is just one of many ways the brand is bringing joy to those who pass through their home state of Oregon.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.