WHAT: Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is inviting all community members age 14+ to a job fair on Tuesday, June 29. Visitors can learn more about and apply for open positions at TCCA, including both full-time and part-time roles in retail, foodservice and customer service. Free ice cream sandwiches will be offered to attendees of the event.
NEW HIRE INCENTIVE: New employees hired from the event will receive Apple AirPods Pros on their first day of work, as well as bonus pay of up to $1,500 (depending on role) which will be paid out throughout the rest of the year.
WHO: All community members age 14+ interested in working for TCCA
WHEN: Tuesday, June 29, 2-6 p.m.
WHERE: The Tillamook Creamery Red Barn, 4165 Hwy 101 N (Enter from Latimer Rd. not Highway 101)
WHY: TCCA is hiring new team members for dozens of positions in the Tillamook County area. Benefits include flexible schedules, tuition assistance, employee discounts and double pay for working the County Fair. For career listings and more information, please visit https://www.tillamook.com/careers.
