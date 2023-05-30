TBCC

Registration for Summer Term classes at Tillamook Bay Community College is now open. Summer Term will begin on June 26, and registration will be open until June 25.

Summer Term is a great opportunity for students to complete prerequisite classes before starting in the Fall. At TBCC, you can take College Survival, Public Speaking, Basic Computer Skills, College Algebra, and more. Whether you’re planning on attending a four-year university in the fall or going to community college, save money this summer and take a course at TBCC!

