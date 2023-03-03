Registration for spring term courses at Tillamook Bay Community College is now open. Spring term will begin on April 3, and registration will be open until April 2.
TBCC offers classes in person, online, through Zoom, and a combination of different modalities. Start your career in business, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, criminal justice, and more. With scholarships available for any type of student, there is no end to the opportunity at TBCC.
The Career-to-Career scholarship provides tuition-free education for students. Any Tillamook County Resident who received a diploma or GED in the last five years is qualified to receive the Career-to-Career scholarship—which covers tuition until the student earns their degree.
Interested in non-credit classes to continue your learning? TBCC has many Community Education courses available this term, from photography to mosaic art, because education is for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to discover a new interest or learn more about your passions.
First-time students at TBCC will need to complete an admissions application and attend a student orientation session before registering for classes. You can get started online at https://tillamookbaycc.edu/getting-started/apply/, or by contacting the Student Services team at studentservices@tillamookbaycc.edu. Students who have recently taken classes at TBCC can register online after speaking with their Success Coach.
TBCC does not require SAT or PSAT scores to enroll. They are an open-admission college, which means all students are welcome to attend. Your placement in classes is determined by multiple measures.
A schedule of credit courses and non-credit community education classes offered throughout the term is available on the TBCC website, https://tillamookbaycc.edu/. If you need assistance, please contact Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.