Tillamook Bay Community College’s Career-to-Career Scholarship program is accepting applications through August 15. The scholarship, which provides eligible students free tuition coverage, is open to Tillamook County residents who have at least five years of work experience, and are looking to transition into a new career, or advance at their current job.
Applications can be found at www.tillamookbaycc.edu under Paying for College and are due by August 15, 2019. Students who apply must choose one of two Career-to-Career Educational Paths:
• a Career Technical Path that will lead into an Associate of Applied Science Degree in one of four areas: Business Administration, Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Manufacturing and Industrial Technology, or Welding Technology;
• or a Transfer Degree path, which means the student will complete a transfer degree at TBCC and then continue on to a four-year degree program at a college or university.
All interested applicants are highly encouraged to come to the campus to speak with a Career Education Advisor, who can provide guidance and support through the process.
“Our goal in Student Services is not only to help students realize their career and educational goals, but to do so without the financial stress that can be associated with going back to college. Students are telling us this scholarship is making the difference for them,” states Rhoda Hanson, TBCC Chief Student Services Officer.
Applicants will be reviewed on a first-come first-serve basis, and the college is encouraging those interested to apply early. For more information, please contact Rhoda
