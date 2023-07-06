Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) is proud to recognize the following students for their outstanding academic achievement during the Spring Term of 2023. To qualify
for the TBCC Honors List, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 GPA, complete 12 credit hours during the current term, and be a degree-seeking student.
Recipients: Jessica Ackerman, Sahira Barajas, Allison Bell, Johnna Beversdorf, Meagan Burnis, Taylor Decker, Aiyana Denson, Janella Fisher, George Goddard, Saul Gonzales Madera, Aaron Johnson, Mary King, Zachary Linn, Diana Macias, Brock Manderson, Bailey McGrath, Ruth Mendez, Nahum Mondragon-Avalos, Sandra Morales, Morgan Motsinger, Lizabeth Neu, Hannah Nelson, Emilee Nguyen, Melissa Oliver, Jesus Ontiveros-Aispuro, George Park, Ashley Pell, Javier Pulido Moya, Bree Randolph, Lisa Ray, Keegan Rayhawk, Austin Redding, Kyle Sanchez, Isabella Simmons, Paige Stahle, Arriana Triano, Brennon Tyson, Lacy Upton, Marissa Velazquez, and Scout Weber.
If you are looking to transfer to a four-year university or refresh and learn new skills for the workforce, TBCC has options for you and scholarships are available. Visit tillamookbaycc.edu to learn more.
