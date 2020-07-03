Tillamook Bay Community College is proud to recognize the following students for their outstanding academic achievement during Spring Term 2020. To qualify
for the TBCC Honors List a student must achieve at least a 3.5 GPA, have completed a minimum 12 credit hours during the current term and be seeking a degree.
Recipients: Carlos Alvarez Menera, Clare Atchison, Haylee Barbour, Hydee Berger, Megan Bird, Leilani-Joy Carita, Yvette Clark, Abi Coulter, Sam Coulter, Lexie Crabtree, Zach Dorsey, Agustin Garcia, David Griffeth, Valerie Groshong, Ella Gum, Everardo Hernandez Morales, Isaac Kendrick, Amanda Koski, Emely Legorreta, Kathryn Martin, Angel Matsell, Sam McClain, Marilyn Middleton, Ethan Miller, Angela Nadeau, Tom Patterson, Rebecca Perez, Jennifer Ponce-Olivera, Mitchell Richwine, Nathan Rolston, Jessica Ruiz Perez, Aleigha Spitzer, Henry Tarpley, Maddison Terrell, Ruby Thompson, Maleah Upton, Marlene Valencia-Godinez, Stephanie Velazquez-Garcia, Stephanie Verdin, Annika Waterman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.