Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) has been ranked No. 10 for Best Community Colleges in the United States for 2020.
The announcement came from SmartAsset, a financial technology firm who has conducted the study for the past seven years. The study ranked 821 of the 1050 community colleges in the U.S. by analyzing student-to-faculty ratio, graduation and transfer rate, and cost of tuition and fees. The data was compiled from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), which is managed by the National Center for Educational Statistics where colleges report their data annually. A link to the report is available at the college website.
“This is exciting for us at TBCC. Our staff is dedicated to working very hard to help students be successful in obtaining their educational goals which can be life changing,” said TBCC President Ross Tomlin. “We love serving Tillamook County.”
TBCC offers over 35 degrees and certificates as well as non-credit training certificates in truck driver training and phlebotomy. The college was established in 1981 and will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.
“Our goal is to continue to build educational programs that will meet the needs of students and employers in our community,” Tomlin said. “That is what community colleges do. A student should be able to enroll at TBCC and earn the undergraduate credits they need to transfer to a university or gain the hands-on skills to immediately enter the workforce for jobs that are available right here in our community.”
Tomlin added, "Though we work hard at the college, the credit really goes to the community. They are the ones who are committed to making sure students have access to higher education in Tillamook County."
TBCC has an open admissions policy which means anyone may enroll at the college. The college welcomes students from all backgrounds who wish to obtain a quality education, and are committed to student success.
Students can apply now to attend for fall term. Classes begin Sept. 21.To learn more, visit www.tillamookbaycc.edu.
