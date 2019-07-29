Tillamook Bay Community College is thrilled to announce that we will be offering a brand new Welding program in September.
The program will consist of both a one year certificate and a two year Applied Associate degree (AAS). Welding is an excellent career that allows students to work with their hands while earning a family wage. Jobs in welding are growing. A recent search showed over 126 jobs that require welding knowledge and expertise currently open along the northern Oregon coast. These positions start at $23 an hour for brand new graduates, and increase substantially for specialty welding experience (such as under-water welding). The Oregon Department of Employment expects welding to see continued growth over the next decade and TBCC looks forward to meeting that need.
Over the past year, TBCC has taught a welding course for students in the Tillamook School district. When asked if interested in the TBCC welding program, current high school student Paul Rivenes said, “I really want a job where I can work with my hands. I am good at welding and am glad I will be able to go to TBCC when I graduate.” Until now, Tillamook county students interested in welding have had to drive to Astoria or Portland for a complete welding program. TBCC provided courses but not a full program. This new local program will give students a complete experience in various kinds of welding right here in Tillamook. It also affords us the opportunity to offer welding courses for students in high school in both the north and south county school districts.
As a result of the new program, we have hired a full time welding instructor, Mr. Ron Carlbom. Ron has over 27 years of welding experience and a Bachelor’s Degree in Metals Technology from Montana State University. Ron has most recently worked for Nehalem Marine Manufacturing for the past 13 years where he has specialized experience in marine welding, an area we have high demand for here on the coast. Ron has also worked on, built, and designed projects for medical autoclaves, the Fort George Brewery, Star princess Cruise Ship and the Toyocom computer chip factory. Ron has taught adjunct classes for us here at TBCC for a number of years. In recent terms he has tasked his classes with helping to build the new welding benches for Neah-Kah-Nie High School, a new stand for the SS Morning Star II rudder on display at the Garibaldi Museum, and barbeques for the Port of Garibaldi. Ron brings a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to serving our students and the community. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard.
We encourage students who desire to work with their hands to come and check out the new welding program. Our new student orientation, that is also open to any community members interested in hearing more about any of our programs, will be held on August 20th starting at 9 am. Come join us to hear more about the great programs TBCC has to offer.
