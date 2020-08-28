Last Spring, Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) rolled out a new plan to help juniors and seniors currently enrolled at a Tillamook County high schools the opportunity to take courses at TBCC at no cost to them.
“Going into COVID, and schools being abruptly shut down, we wanted to help our school districts and local high school students continue their education,” said TBCC President Ross Tomlin. “We quickly launched a plan to let them take college classes in the spring for free, and even though the turnaround was short we had almost 100 students take advantage of the opportunity and start taking online classes at TBCC. We were already set up to do online classes, had the infrastructure in place and were thrilled to be able to help the school districts by offering this support.”
Because of its success in the spring, TBCC has once again decided to offer all juniors and seniors currently enrolled at a Tillamook County high schools the opportunity to take courses at TBCC for Fall Term. Students will pay no tuition or fees.
To participate, students need to apply for admissions at TBCC by visiting the website, tillamookbaycc.edu. After completing the admissions application they will be emailed a TBCC ID number in 2-3 business days.
If they are interested in dual credit courses, i.e. where they can receive both high school and college credit, they will need to first speak with their high school counselor to determine which courses accept dual credit that will fit best with the student’s educational plan.
Once a student has their TBCC ID number, they can begin registering for college courses. For a full list of instructions on how to register, visit the college’s website, tillamookbaycc.edu under the ‘Future Students’ tab and click on ‘Current High School Students.’
Registration is open until Sept. 20, with fall term classes beginning Sept. 21.
For questions on registration, reach out to Student Services by calling 503-842-8222 ext. 1145 or email robertmoore@tillamookbaycc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.