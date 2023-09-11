Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) is now accepting applications for the new Nursing Program. Students who have completed their Nursing prerequisites can apply directly to the program, and the first cohort starts during the upcoming Winter Term.
Students who enroll in the Nursing Program can expect to take courses such as Nursing fundamentals, care in acute and non-acute settings, pharmacology, pathophysiology and much more.
The coursework also prepares students to take the NCLEX-RN Exam upon completion of the program. Students who successfully pass the exam will then be eligible to apply for licensure in Oregon as Registered Nurses (RNs).
If you are interested in pursuing an education in Nursing but haven’t completed your prerequisites, you can take them all at TBCC within a year and apply to be in the next Nursing cohort.
Visit tillamookbaycc/nursing for more information about how to become a Nursing student at TBCC.
