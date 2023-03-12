Jerry Dove

Jerry Dove, representing the Loren E. Parks Trust hands a $100,000 donation check to Britta Lawrence, Executive Director of the TBCC Foundation and Ross Tomlin TBCC President.

The Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation has received a 100K endowment from the Loren E. Parks Trust that will support healthcare pathways students. The Loren E. Parks Trust Endowed Scholarship will be used to support Healthcare Pathways students – such as EMS, Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy, and Nursing Assistant.

The ability to support a variety of TBCC students in a booming industry is extremely beneficial because the cost of equipment and fees associated with healthcare pathways are higher than in other TBCC classes. The perpetual support of the Loren E. Parks Trust Endowed Scholarship will help many healthcare pathways students pursue their careers with less financial stress.

