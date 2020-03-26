Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation is excited to announce the opening of their 2020-2021 scholarships for students to attend Tillamook Bay Community College. There is over $95,000 to award.
The scholarship process can be completed entirely online by visiting www.tillamookbaycc.edu and clicking on the Pay for College tab and selecting scholarships. Students have until Thursday, April 30 to apply.
Scholarships can help pay for tuition, fees, books, educational supplies, and in some cases childcare and living expenses.
“I have experienced firsthand the importance of community colleges, and the flexibility they provide to a ‘non-traditional student’,” said Britta Lawrence, development director of the TBCC Foundation. “We are very excited to help distribute this scholarship money to students to lessen their financial stress, so they can focus on reaching their educational goals. With over $95,000 of scholarship money to distribute, you can tell how much our community supports one another.”
Scholarships are awarded in June, with funds dispersed in the fall. They help to cover tuition and other expenses over three terms. Unlike federal and private loans, scholarships do not have to be paid back.
