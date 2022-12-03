Sydney Elliott

TBCC faculty member Sydney Elliott was honored as the recipient of two awards during the 2022 National Community College Humanities Association in Cleveland, Ohio. She was presented with The David Berry Distinguished Humanities Educator Award which honors one faculty member nationwide for their work in the classroom and community, and a Distinguished Service Award for Exceptional Leadership in Publications Editing for her work as editor of the Community College Humanities Review Journaal.

The David Berry Distinguished Humanities Educator Award is given to those who show excellence in college leadership and teaching in the humanities, ongoing and innovative curriculum development, a commitment to community service, and sharing teaching techniques with colleagues through publications or presentations.

