Earlier this month the Tillamook Bay Community College Board of Education voted unanimously to put a $14.4 million bond measure on the May ballot to build a new healthcare education building.
The new building will provide capacity for Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) to add a nursing program, additional healthcare occupations training programs, and provide space to expand and add new degrees and certificates to meet the community’s growing need to train a local workforce. The building will be constructed next to the main campus building on property already owned by the college, and include state-of-the-art simulation labs, high-tech classrooms, office space and a large community space for local businesses and organizations to utilize.
The board took this action because we believe strongly the college needs to train a local workforce to meet current and future needs for our county. This building will give us added capacity to train healthcare professionals for this critical workforce shortage.
Currently, TBCC is the only community college in Oregon without its own nursing program. Currently Tillamook students who want to become nurses have to enroll in remote classes at other community colleges and often travel long distances to do clinical rotations. The travel is a barrier for working students and affects their ability to enroll in the program as well as complete their degree. The proposed new building will allow TBCC to train nursing students without them having to leave the county.
The college was recently awarded an $8 million grant from the Oregon State Legislature to construct the new building. The grant must be matched within five years in order for the college to receive the funds. If approved by voters in May, the $14.4 million bond would meet the match and provide additional funds to build and furnish the new building.
The last time TBCC brought a bond before Tillamook County voters was 2007 to construct the main building on Third Street, and improve college facilities at the high schools in north, central, and south Tillamook County. That bond measure passed with an estimated bond tax rate of $0.19 per $1,000 of assessed value, although actual tax rates have been less. That bond debt will be paid off in 2027.
If the proposed bond measure passes, the tax rate would be reduced for the five years the current bond and proposed bond would overlap, which would keep the rate for those five years, and the remainder of the proposed 20-year bond, at the current estimated rate of $0.19 per $1,000 of assessed value. Homeowners may see a slight increase in the tax rate they pay because even though the new proposed bond obligation is the same as what was estimated in 2007, the actual tax rates since 2007 have been less. This means the rate would increase back up to an estimated $0.19 per $1,000 in assessed value.
This proposed bond measure is an investment in workforce training and positions the college to grow with the needs of the county and support Tillamook County’s future economic vitality. Providing opportunities for students to train locally for high-skilled jobs and higher wages is for everyone’s best interests. Join me in voting yes for TBCC.
