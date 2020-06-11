Dustin Young, Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) Adjunct Faculty member has been awarded the Teaching Excellence of the Year Award for 2019-2020. Young was widely recognized by students for her creative teaching style and her ability to encourage learning inside and outside of the classroom. She was selected from a group of 12 outstanding faculty nominations that each received multiple nominations. Young teaches psychology and sociology through face-to-face, online, and hybrid class at the college. In addition to the recognition, Young will receive $1,000.
“Dustin is so deserving of this award. She is new to teaching and she has jumped in full throttle. The nominations from students were so impressive,” said Dr. Teresa Rivenes, Vice President of Instruction at Tillamook Bay Community College.
The award recipient is chosen based on a set of criteria that demonstrates exemplary teaching performance which includes knowledge of the subject, innovative curriculum development and instructional design, ability to involve students and create enthusiasm for learning, and student empathy to encourage student success.
Of the many nominations received for Young, students shared the following about why they felt she deserved the award.
- Dustin has created a learning situation that brings the subject in to our minds, rather than us looking out and observing it.
- She references and recommends books, films, videos, music, etc. I have probably spent as much time doing extracurricular activities for this class as I have on the requirements. And, I do so happily.
- Asking and expecting us to use this course to look at our own lives is one of the most creative ways to teach this subject. I think it creates a situation wherein we continue to learn as we interact in our lives.
- I can't say it better than it made me want to learn more.
The Teaching Excellence of the Year Award was started in 2015 by a local donor, Dale Harmer, who wanted to assist the college to recognize excellence in the classroom after auditing a course and witnessing the strength of the faculty who was instructing. Annually, the TBCC Foundation receives a donation of $1,000 to distribute to a faculty member nominated by students.
