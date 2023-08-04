TBCC
Tillamook Bay Community College, home to the Small Business Development Center, Economic Development Council, and Visit Tillamook Coast and the OSU Extension office.

 File photo

Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) has partnered with O’Brien Design+Build to help provide distance learning across all Oregon Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee (OCJATC) jurisdictions. Oregon Carpenters JATC and O’Brien provide training as an approved Registered Apprenticeship program, regulated by the Bureau of Labor and Industries. O’Brien is a founding member of the OCJATC, and along with their partners SunWest Builders, CS Construction, and Kirby Nagelhout Construction provide training across Tillamook, Clatsop, Yamhill, and Deschutes counties.

As a Related Training Provider, TBCC will give all OCJATC apprentices access to NCCER-certified asynchronous (remote) education. Currently, lectures and labs for O’Brien apprentices are set up in one area, for some this could be an hour away or more. Apprentices may be commuting long distances, having to find childcare, transportation, or driving in inclement weather to reach their classes.

